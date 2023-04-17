 
pakistan
Monday Apr 17 2023
9-member committee formed for 'taking care' of ailing elephant Noor Jehan

Monday Apr 17, 2023

African elephant Noor Jehan, 17, who is unwell, rests on a sand pile, at a zoo in Karachi in this undated photo. — APP/File
KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Monday formed a nine-member committee for taking care of the ailing elephant Noor Jehan of Karachi Zoo.

The members of the committee will submit their suggestions and recommendations regarding the well-being and welfare of the elephant to the administrator for the animal's treatment.

In a statement, Rahman said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) appreciates the efforts made by any side for the welfare of the animals.

He said the KMC is making all efforts for the speedy recovery of the elephant and is in contact with the experts of Four Paws via video link, and according to their instructions, the animal is being treated.

Rahman said that the Four Paws team — headed by Dr Amir Khalil — had operated on Noor Jehan at the invitation of the KMC a week ago and recommended medicines and measures for the recovery of the elephant, which was fully implemented.

He said that measures are being taken for the care and better health of the other animals of the zoo and KMC making all possible efforts in this regard.

The committee comprises:

  • Director of Reveal and Response from Four Paws International Dr Amir Khalil;
  • Senior Veterinarian at Four Paws International Dr Marina Ivanova;
  • Head Veterinarian at Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, Germany, Dr Frank Goritz;
  • HOD Reproduction Management at Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research, Germany, Dr Thomas Hilderbrandt;
  • Former senior director of Karachi Zoo Dr Mansoor Qazi;
  • Associate Professor Department of Parasitology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, Dr Imran Rasheed;
  • Animal Care Center Karachi's Dr Isma Gheewala;
  • Deputy Director of Karachi Zoo Dr Amir Rizvi;
  • Member of Zoo Expert Panel for Zoo and Safari Park Dr Kazim Hussain.

