YouTuber Shahveer Jafry slammed for 'choking' prank on wife

The picture shows YouTuber Shahveer Jafry pulling a prank on his wife. — Twitter screengrab/@kanwalful

Famous YouTuber Shahveer Jafry was called out by social media users for pulling a "choking" prank on his wife in his recent TikTok video.

People called out Shahveer for his ridiculous prank, saying that these YouTubers find it funny by creating this type of content in a country where women are actually killed by their husbands and are victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

The video shows Shahveer coming towards his wife with a pillow as he tries to smother her and then gets mad when he fails to do so.

Kanwal Ahmed, who is the founder of Soul Sisters Pakistan and a filmmaker, said that famous YouTubers find it "funny" to make a reel around choking your wife in a country where thousands of women are killed every year from domestic violence.

Ahmed said that these jokes don't need to be defended or normalised, adding that Shahveer "is very triggering for actual victims of GBV."

One of the users said that this is a reality for women who actually get killed by their husbands.

