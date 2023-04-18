 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

YouTuber Shahveer Jafry slammed for 'choking' prank on wife

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

The picture shows YouTuber Shahveer Jafry pulling a prank on his wife. — Twitter screengrab/@kanwalful
The picture shows YouTuber Shahveer Jafry pulling a prank on his wife. — Twitter screengrab/@kanwalful

Famous YouTuber Shahveer Jafry was called out by social media users for pulling a "choking" prank on his wife in his recent TikTok video. 

People called out Shahveer for his ridiculous prank, saying that these YouTubers find it funny by creating this type of content in a country where women are actually killed by their husbands and are victims of gender-based violence (GBV). 

The video shows Shahveer coming towards his wife with a pillow as he tries to smother her and then gets mad when he fails to do so. 

Kanwal Ahmed, who is the founder of Soul Sisters Pakistan and a filmmaker, said that famous YouTubers find it "funny" to make a reel around choking your wife in a country where thousands of women are killed every year from domestic violence.

Ahmed said that these jokes don't need to be defended or normalised, adding that Shahveer "is very triggering for actual victims of GBV."

One of the users said that this is a reality for women who actually get killed by their husbands. 

Many other users found the content "disgusting" and "shocking". 





More From Showbiz:

Actress Saeeda Imtiaz passes away

Actress Saeeda Imtiaz passes away
Saif Ali Khan all set to collaborate with 'RRR' star JR NTR in 'NTR30'

Saif Ali Khan all set to collaborate with 'RRR' star JR NTR in 'NTR30'
'Amitabh Bachchan still gets good roles at this age', says Asha Parekh

'Amitabh Bachchan still gets good roles at this age', says Asha Parekh
Madhuri Dixit enjoys tasty 'vada pav' with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Mumbai

Madhuri Dixit enjoys tasty 'vada pav' with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Mumbai
Ileana D'Cruz's 'first pregnancy' news takes internet by a storm

Ileana D'Cruz's 'first pregnancy' news takes internet by a storm
Shehnaaz Gill denies rumors of dress code imposed by Salman Khan on 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan' sets

Shehnaaz Gill denies rumors of dress code imposed by Salman Khan on 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan' sets
Raghav shuts down dating rumors with co-star Shehnaaz, says he is focused on work

Raghav shuts down dating rumors with co-star Shehnaaz, says he is focused on work
Salman Khan's Moves Steal the Show as he Grooves to KBKJ's Punjabi Beats

Salman Khan's Moves Steal the Show as he Grooves to KBKJ's Punjabi Beats
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was rejected from multiple SRK films

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was rejected from multiple SRK films
Siddhant Chaturvedi to feature in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2'

Siddhant Chaturvedi to feature in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2'
Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates 'Siddu day' with rumoured BF Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates 'Siddu day' with rumoured BF Siddharth
Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot sets internet of fire

Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot sets internet of fire