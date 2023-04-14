Aima Baig reveals she was once asked out on a date by 72-year-old man

Pakistani singer Aima Baig speaking during a podcast. — Instagram/@aima_baig_official

Pakistani pop singer Aima Baig revealed a funny incident when she was once asked out on a "pineapple pancakes" date by a 72-year-old man at the time when she was in Ohio.

Speaking during a podcast by YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, the 28-year-old singer talked about her relationships and controversies surrounding her life.

"I was asked for a date over a call and there was a 72-year-old dude who thought I lived in Ohio. He offered me pineapple pancakes for breakfast," said the singer.

Aima said that she was very intrigued about the fact that the man was very adamant about taking her out on a pineapple pancakes date, adding that she never had them before.



During the podcast, the pop star also revealed that she worked at a call centre to earn extra money at the age 16 and used to sell cable connections to people when she was in the United States.

Aima started her career with the comedy show Mazaaq Raat. She moved up the ladder of success and she is now one of the most successful singers in Pakistan people love her voice in OSTs and films while her concerts are sold out, thus Aima has definitely come a long way and the world has seen her journey in front of their eyes.

The Washmallay singer said that while this news was exclusive only one person in the industry knew about her condition — Mahira Khan. She was actually offered the role opposite Shahveer Jafry in Barwaan Khiladi — a Mahira Khan production series. However, she had to leave last minute because of her health condition.