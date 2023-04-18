 
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 18, 2023
'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' becomes ABC News' most-watched Hulu debut ever

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is now the most-watched program among all ABC News premieres on Hulu.

While specific viewership data was not disclosed, ABC News claims that the two-part documentary series garnered the most total hours streamed during its first week compared to all previous ABC News debuts on the platform, reports Variety.

The documentary sheds light on the journey of actor and icon Brooke Shields, exploring her transformation from a sexualized young girl to a woman finding her power while confronting the objectification of women and girls in society.

The project is produced by Matador Content and BedBy8 for ABC News Studios, led by VP Mike Kelley, and was directed and executive produced by Lana Wilson.

“We’re thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response to this riveting story that needed to be told and is striking a chord and resonating with audiences around the world,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said. “I want to thank Brooke Shields for her courage and George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth and the incredible team who worked tirelessly on this project, which is a true testament to the power of ABC News’ best-in-class storytelling.”

“At ABC News Studios we develop projects that delve into rich archives and celebrate unique stories and iconic figures like Brooke Shields,” Reena Mehta, ABC News senior vice president of streaming and digital content, said. “We are always looking to partner with innovative storytellers such as this fantastic team that created ‘Pretty Baby.'”

