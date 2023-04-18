'I know all their shocking secrets', Umar Akmal warns colleagues

Umar Akmal. — Youtube/NadirAli

Pakistan's Test cricketer Umar Akmal has recently slammed fellow cricketers for spreading rumours about him, saying “I too know secrets of these cricketers, if I started talking, the nice people of Pakistan will stop watching cricket”.

Akmal has been embroiled in controversy quite often and many of his colleagues blame him for his poor attitude toward his teammates.

In an interview on a YouTube podcast, Akmal claimed that he too is privy to shocking secrets about players who put allegations against him.

"Mostly cricketers say that I am not mature. And these cricketers are the ones who I played cricket with. They are my seniors and I really respect them," reiterated Akmal.

"I would like to say 'don't force me to reveal your secrets'. I have shocking secrets of players and if I reveal them, it will hurt their families too," he warned.

"Our people are too innocent and love watching cricket. I just respect that and don't reveal the secrets I have. If these secrets are revealed, people will stop watching cricket," he added.

Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20Is. He has also played World Cups for Pakistan.

Moreover, in reply to the question regarding his viral dancing videos, Akmal said he has the freedom to enjoy family functions.

"I only want to ask one question from you. Did you ever dance at your siblings' wedding?" he responded to the host. "If people cannot enjoy their siblings' weddings, where would they be dancing? outside?" he said.

"I have the freedom to enjoy my life. No one needs to say anything about it," he highlighted.

Akmal recently represented Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8. He is by far considered one of the finest middle-order batters Pakistan have ever produced.