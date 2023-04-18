 
menu menu menu
sports
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
SDSports Desk

'I know all their shocking secrets', Umar Akmal warns colleagues

By
SDSports Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Umar Akmal. — Youtube/NadirAli
Umar Akmal. — Youtube/NadirAli

Pakistan's Test cricketer Umar Akmal has recently slammed fellow cricketers for spreading rumours about him, saying “I too know secrets of these cricketers, if I started talking, the nice people of Pakistan will stop watching cricket”.

Akmal has been embroiled in controversy quite often and many of his colleagues blame him for his poor attitude toward his teammates.

In an interview on a YouTube podcast, Akmal claimed that he too is privy to shocking secrets about players who put allegations against him.

"Mostly cricketers say that I am not mature. And these cricketers are the ones who I played cricket with. They are my seniors and I really respect them," reiterated Akmal.

"I would like to say 'don't force me to reveal your secrets'. I have shocking secrets of players and if I reveal them, it will hurt their families too," he warned.

"Our people are too innocent and love watching cricket. I just respect that and don't reveal the secrets I have. If these secrets are revealed, people will stop watching cricket," he added.

Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20Is. He has also played World Cups for Pakistan.

Moreover, in reply to the question regarding his viral dancing videos, Akmal said he has the freedom to enjoy family functions.

"I only want to ask one question from you. Did you ever dance at your siblings' wedding?" he responded to the host. "If people cannot enjoy their siblings' weddings, where would they be dancing? outside?" he said.

"I have the freedom to enjoy my life. No one needs to say anything about it," he highlighted.

Akmal recently represented Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8. He is by far considered one of the finest middle-order batters Pakistan have ever produced.

More From Sports:

Shahid Afridi, Ali Zafar pledge support to kickboxer Agha Kaleem

Shahid Afridi, Ali Zafar pledge support to kickboxer Agha Kaleem
Pakistani mountaineers rescued from Mount Annapurna

Pakistani mountaineers rescued from Mount Annapurna
Street cricket comes to life at night during Ramadan

Street cricket comes to life at night during Ramadan
Mickey Arthur in Pakistan for three days

Mickey Arthur in Pakistan for three days

Pak vs NZ: Pindi pitches to favour batters

Pak vs NZ: Pindi pitches to favour batters
Geo News anchor becomes first Pakistani journalist to run Boston Marathon

Geo News anchor becomes first Pakistani journalist to run Boston Marathon
Tom Latham leads New Zealand to victory with a well-made fifty in third T20I

Tom Latham leads New Zealand to victory with a well-made fifty in third T20I
Pak vs NZ: In major boost, Mohammad Rizwan 'fit' to play third T20I against New Zealand

Pak vs NZ: In major boost, Mohammad Rizwan 'fit' to play third T20I against New Zealand

Wahab Riaz emotional as he welcomes another baby

Wahab Riaz emotional as he welcomes another baby
Barcelona president denies corruption allegations

Barcelona president denies corruption allegations
WATCH: Aisam-ul-Haq sings nursery rhyme to baby boy

WATCH: Aisam-ul-Haq sings nursery rhyme to baby boy

'Makes a brand well': Shaheen Shah Afridi takes a cheeky dig at Shoaib Akhtar

'Makes a brand well': Shaheen Shah Afridi takes a cheeky dig at Shoaib Akhtar