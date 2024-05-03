Virat Kohli hosts IPL teammates at Anushka's birthday dinner

“Great night spent with good people,” writes Aussie cricketer on Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seen with Australian cricketers Faf du Plessis and Glen Maxwell among other friends at birthday dinner. — Instagram/@fafdup

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma hosted the latter’s birthday dinner with Australian cricketers players — Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, who are currently playing in the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) — as guests.

As per local media reports, the couple hosted a dinner at one of Bengaluru’s famous restaurants named Lupa. Kohli also praised the Chef Manu Chandra in his Instagram story afterwards and called his experience there as “one of the best”.

— Instagram/@virat.kohli

"Thank you @manuchandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.

A picture from the dinner was shared by Plessis in his Instagram stories.

“Great night spent with good people,” the Aussie cricketer wrote in the caption.

— Instagram/@fafdup

The Indian celebrity couple was seen in the picture in a cheerful mood with friends. This was Anushka’s first public appearance since the birth of her son, Akaay.

Earlier, Kohli wrote a heartfelt message to wish the Bollywood star as she turned 36, on his Instagram account, melting the hearts of hundreds of fans around the world.

The two are known for their excellence in their respective fields and for their love and bond as the two never fail to express their feelings of affection and value for each other.

Currently representing RCB in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kohli will be back in action on May 4 in a match against Gujarat Titans.

After an off start to the season, RCB bounced back and recorded two successive wins in their last two encounters. However, their chances of making it to the playoffs are still very minimal.

It is worth mentioning that despite having legendary shorter-format figures like Chris Gayle, Kohli, Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis and others, Royal Challengers Bangaluru never managed to win the title despite playing the final thrice in 2009, 2011 and 2016.