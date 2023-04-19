Chelsea's season ends as Real Madrid breeze through to semis

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo (left) celebrates his goal against Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 18, 2023. AFP

Real Madrid secured a comfortable victory against Chelsea on Tuesday, booking their spot in the Champions League semi-finals with an impressive 4-0 aggregate win.

Despite entering the match with a difficult task ahead of them, Chelsea started the game on the front foot, playing with an attacking mentality. However, their failure to convert two clear-cut chances in the first half would come back to haunt them.

Real Madrid punished Chelsea's profligacy in front of goal when Rodrygo scored in the 58th minute, before adding a second goal 10 minutes from time to seal the win. With this result, Chelsea's disappointing season has come to an end, and they have lost all four of their games since Frank Lampard returned as caretaker boss earlier this month.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti stuck with the same team that won the first leg 2-0, while Lampard made several changes, bringing Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, and N'Golo Kante into his starting line-up. The home side began brightly and had a great opportunity to take the lead, but Kante missed from close range.

Real Madrid looked dangerous on the counter-attack and came close to scoring when Rodrygo hit the post. Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior also had opportunities to score before the break, but failed to hit the target.

Chelsea had a golden opportunity to take the lead just before half-time when Reece James played a ball across the box to Marc Cucurella, but Thibaut Courtois made a crucial save.

Early in the second half, Kante had another chance to score, but his effort was blocked by Eder Militao. Real Madrid took the lead in the 58th minute when Rodrygo scored from close range, and they never looked back.

Lampard made several attacking substitutions, but Real Madrid sealed the win when Rodrygo scored his second goal in the 80th minute.

Real Madrid will likely face Manchester City in the semi-finals, while Chelsea's disastrous campaign has come to an end. Despite spending more than £500 million in the first year of their new ownership, Chelsea have already been knocked out of both domestic cups and are currently languishing in 11th place in the Premier League. Their chances of qualifying for European football next season look slim.

Teams

Chelsea (3-5-1-1)

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, N´Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez, Kai Havertz

Coach: Frank Lampard (ENG)

Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)