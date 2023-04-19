Lily Collins talks future of Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ beyond season 4

Lily Collins expressed her excitement for her Netflix show, Emily in Paris, on Monday, April 17th, 2023, at the Academy of Museum of Motion Pictures for the ninth annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

The actress, 34, who plays the titular role Emily Cooper in the show, opened up to Entertainment Tonight a bit about what fans can expect in the upcoming season 4 and if she can see the show go beyond that.

“I just know, obviously, the many cliffhangers, and there’s multiple ways in which it could go,” Collins said of ending of season 3 in December, 2023. “I just know that there’s gonna be obviously more drama, more laughs and more fashion and more travel.”

When Netflix announced the renewal of season 3, Collins took to her Instagram to add that season 4 of the show had been greenlit as well.

Whether the show will carry on beyond the fourth season, Collins said, “I can totally see it going on and on and on, but I think we have to leave it to people and fans to watch it and love it and hope that we can get to do more. So, everyone, please love it.”

Season 3 of Emily in Paris ended in December leaving fans with multiple cliff-hangers in the finale.

In the episode, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) breaks up with Emily after finding out her history with who he thought was his friend, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). This all happened as Gabriel’s wedding with Camille was halted as she made some surprising revelations.

All three seasons of Emily in Paris are streaming on Netflix.