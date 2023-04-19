 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Ana de Armas teases action to be 'on another level' in 'Ballerina'

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Ana de Armas teases action to be on another level in Ballerina
Ana de Armas teases action to be 'on another level' in 'Ballerina' 

Ana de Armas, who is currently promoting her upcoming movie Ghosted along with co-actor Chris Evans, will be hitting the screens with her action-filled performance in John Wick spin-off, Ballerina.

During the red carpet event at the premiere of Ghosted on Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated actress candidly spoke with ET about her highly anticipated role in Ballerina.

"That is gonna be really another level," de Armas teased. "That movie was really demanding!"

Ballerina is a spin-off from Keanu Reeves' blockbuster assassin franchise, in which de Armas stars as Rooney.

The film depicts Rooney as a ballerina assassin who seeks revenge for the death of her family. The film takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and the recently released John Wick: Chapter 4.

"You know, I love the John Wick universe and I loved working with Keanu again," said de Armas, who previously starred opposite Reeves in the 2015 horror thriller Knock Knock.

"It's a great character and it's a great story, it's beautiful on screen. I'm very excited for that one" she added.

While upcoming film Ghosted is a romantic comedy, starring Evans and de Armas in leading roles. It depicts the story of a helpless guy Cole who falls for a girl named Sadie after going out with her once.

Cole, after enjoying his perfect date with Sadie never hears from her again....the guy then embarks on a journey to find Sadie, only to end up in an international operation as the girl was a CIA agent.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner hints at having more kids amid Timothée Chalamet romance

Kylie Jenner hints at having more kids amid Timothée Chalamet romance
Chris Evans says his mom still 'brags' about his 'Sexiest Man Alive' title

Chris Evans says his mom still 'brags' about his 'Sexiest Man Alive' title
Joshua Jackson thinks extramarital affairs 'can be forgiven'

Joshua Jackson thinks extramarital affairs 'can be forgiven'
Aaron Carter's autopsy report reveals shocking details about singer's death

Aaron Carter's autopsy report reveals shocking details about singer's death
Kylie Jenner thinks people have 'misconception' about her 'lip fillers' video

Kylie Jenner thinks people have 'misconception' about her 'lip fillers'
Scarlett Johansson on making career out of being 'second choice' video

Scarlett Johansson on making career out of being 'second choice'
Nicki Minaj hints on taking 'Meghan Markle spot' at King Charles coronation video

Nicki Minaj hints on taking 'Meghan Markle spot' at King Charles coronation
Prince Harry 'doubted' Queen bodyguards amid loyalty 'examination' video

Prince Harry 'doubted' Queen bodyguards amid loyalty 'examination'
Prince Harry was shocked media knew 'deeply private things' about him video

Prince Harry was shocked media knew 'deeply private things' about him
James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' to begin production next year?

James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' to begin production next year?
Prince Harry talks about moment he 'outranked' Prince William video

Prince Harry talks about moment he 'outranked' Prince William

Prince Harry 'loaned' his phone to cadets to talk to 'girlfriends' in camp video

Prince Harry 'loaned' his phone to cadets to talk to 'girlfriends' in camp