Ana de Armas teases action to be 'on another level' in 'Ballerina'

Ana de Armas, who is currently promoting her upcoming movie Ghosted along with co-actor Chris Evans, will be hitting the screens with her action-filled performance in John Wick spin-off, Ballerina.

During the red carpet event at the premiere of Ghosted on Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated actress candidly spoke with ET about her highly anticipated role in Ballerina.

"That is gonna be really another level," de Armas teased. "That movie was really demanding!"

Ballerina is a spin-off from Keanu Reeves' blockbuster assassin franchise, in which de Armas stars as Rooney.

The film depicts Rooney as a ballerina assassin who seeks revenge for the death of her family. The film takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and the recently released John Wick: Chapter 4.

"You know, I love the John Wick universe and I loved working with Keanu again," said de Armas, who previously starred opposite Reeves in the 2015 horror thriller Knock Knock.

"It's a great character and it's a great story, it's beautiful on screen. I'm very excited for that one" she added.

While upcoming film Ghosted is a romantic comedy, starring Evans and de Armas in leading roles. It depicts the story of a helpless guy Cole who falls for a girl named Sadie after going out with her once.

Cole, after enjoying his perfect date with Sadie never hears from her again....the guy then embarks on a journey to find Sadie, only to end up in an international operation as the girl was a CIA agent.