Victoria Justice addresses ‘dumb’ rumours she’s jealous of Ariana Grande

Victoria Justice set the record straight regarding rumours that she is “jealous” of her former Victorious co-star Ariana Grande.

Speaking to E! News at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, A Perfect Pairing star got candid on the ongoing "narrative that was created of" her and the Die For You singer "not being friends."

There have been rumours about Justice, who played Tori Vega in the hit Nickelodeon sitcom, being jealous of Grande, who played Cat Valentine, and her music career.

"I don't even want to talk about this anymore, but Ariana texted me and we were both like, 'This is so stupid,'" Justice said of the alleged rift between the ladies.

"I feel like it’s this constant story of the media and people wanting to put people against each other and it’s just so not even relevant right now," she added.

The actor-singer first talked about the issue back in March 2021 during a guest appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast.

"I love Ariana, and she’s killing it right now," Justice said at the time. "We text. It’s really cool. So, everything’s all good."

"All of that drama, whatever, all of that stuff is, it's so silly," she said before sharing a similar stance on matter, " A lot of it really came from, like, the media, like, fanning those flames and then just people online, like, fanning those flames and making it this huge crazy thing."

"It is a little frustrating to see how people do love to pit women against each other. But I think at the end of the day, it's all about us, like, supporting each other and building each other up."