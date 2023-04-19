 
Showbiz
Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Web Desk

Actor Rabab Hashim announces daughter's birth

Actor Rabab Hashim. — Instagram/abbiehashim
Actor Rabab Hashim has announced the birth of her daughter and called Ramadan the month of blessings for her this year.

In the caption of the photos she shared on Instagram along with her husband, Sohaib Shamshad, and daughter, Hashim said "The last few days of Ramadan have been full of blessings for us."

The pair named their daughter Myesha Sohaib Ali.

"Our little munchkin, Myesha Sohaib Ali has arrived," she said.

The Meray Mohsin starlet said her daughter has filled her world with love, joy, and endless blessings.

"Please remember us in your prayers. Sending you all love and good energy!" Hashim added.

In the pictures shared on the social media platform, a wall can be seen decorated for the child's arrival, with the "welcome" sign hanging along with balloons.

Shamshad and Hashim got married on November 27, 2021. She made the announcement on her Instagram with pictures from her special day.

Her wedding functions — mayun, mehndi, and nikkah ceremony — went on for three days and she stole the spotlight that week with her gorgeous looks.

Hashim has been in the industry for around a decade and has worked in several dramas, including Tinkay Ka Sahara, Angna, Sila-e-Mohabbat, Meray Mohsin, and Marzi.

