Priyanka Chopra Shares Inspiration of her Mother Earning More than her Father, Defying Gender Pay Gap

Priyanka Chopra uses her parents relationship as an example to defy gender pay gap

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the gender pay gap in her family, recalling how her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, used to earn more than her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra. Priyanka, who is known for her outspokenness on gender equality issues, shared that her mother's success was an inspiration for her and taught her the importance of financial independence for women.

Speaking on a panel at the Forbes Women's Summit, Priyanka shared, "I saw my mom who was a working woman, who was a physician, earning more than my dad at times. That was not common, especially in the '80s and '90s. It was a revelation for me."

Priyanka, who is also a producer and entrepreneur, has been vocal about the need for equal pay for women in the entertainment industry. She has advocated for women to demand their worth and not settle for less, citing her mother as a role model for financial independence.