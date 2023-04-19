 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra Shares Inspiration of her Mother Earning More than her Father, Defying Gender Pay Gap

Priyanka Chopra uses her parents relationship as an example to defy gender pay gap
Priyanka Chopra uses her parents relationship as an example to defy gender pay gap 

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the gender pay gap in her family, recalling how her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, used to earn more than her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra. Priyanka, who is known for her outspokenness on gender equality issues, shared that her mother's success was an inspiration for her and taught her the importance of financial independence for women.

Speaking on a panel at the Forbes Women's Summit, Priyanka shared, "I saw my mom who was a working woman, who was a physician, earning more than my dad at times. That was not common, especially in the '80s and '90s. It was a revelation for me."

Priyanka, who is also a producer and entrepreneur, has been vocal about the need for equal pay for women in the entertainment industry. She has advocated for women to demand their worth and not settle for less, citing her mother as a role model for financial independence.

More From Showbiz:

Actor Rabab Hashim announces daughter's birth

Actor Rabab Hashim announces daughter's birth
Actress Shehnaaz Gill Speaks Out Against Age Discrimination in the Entertainment Industry

Actress Shehnaaz Gill Speaks Out Against Age Discrimination in the Entertainment Industry
'Pathaan x Tiger' theme song releases, fans call it 'mindblowing'

'Pathaan x Tiger' theme song releases, fans call it 'mindblowing'
Amitabh Bachchan ditches the idea to write his blogs with 'ChatGPT': Here's why

Amitabh Bachchan ditches the idea to write his blogs with 'ChatGPT': Here's why
Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival New York

Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival New York
Priyanka Chopra reveals the character she would like play from 'GOT'

Priyanka Chopra reveals the character she would like play from 'GOT'
Irrfan Khan's last film 'The Song of Scorpions' to release on April 28: Watch trailer

Irrfan Khan's last film 'The Song of Scorpions' to release on April 28: Watch trailer
Kajol gives 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' feels to fans in latest media appearnace

Kajol gives 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' feels to fans in latest media appearnace
Pooja Hedge calls Salman Khan 'Bhai' on 'KKBKKJ' sets, THIS is how he reacts

Pooja Hedge calls Salman Khan 'Bhai' on 'KKBKKJ' sets, THIS is how he reacts
Honey Singh part ways with actor and model GF Tina Thadani: Reports

Honey Singh part ways with actor and model GF Tina Thadani: Reports
Malaika Arora feels 'all warm n cozy' around Arjun Kapoor in THESE pictures

Malaika Arora feels 'all warm n cozy' around Arjun Kapoor in THESE pictures
Saeeda Imtiaz breaks silence after death rumours

Saeeda Imtiaz breaks silence after death rumours