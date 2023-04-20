Gerard Pique mocked by Sergio Aguero over his split with Shakira

Sergio Aguero, Argentine former professional footballer, took a thinly-veiled dig at Gerard Pique as he joked that he could create some serious drama by asking Colombian singer Shakira to play in the new Queen's League which is being set up by her ex-boyfriend.

Shakira and Gerard recently parted ways after the soccer star reportedly cheated on the singer with Clara Chia, who is his new flame these days.

Gerard has recently said goodbye to professional football but one of his many business ventures is the Kings League seven-a-side football tournament.

2023 will be the first year where there is a female version of the tournament which will be named Queens League.

Lionel Messi's teammate Aguero apparently teased Gerard as he joked that he could get Shakira to come and play for one of the teams in his ex partner's tournament.

"You can imagine Shakira playing for Kuni Sports and the president being Gerard Pique," Aguero told Morena Beltran, per Marca.