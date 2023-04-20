 
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 20 2023
Kareena Kapoor pens heartwarming birthday wish for mother Babita Kapoor

Cousin Riddima Kapoor Sahni also wished Babita Kapoor a 'happy birthday'

Kareena Kapoor celebrates her mother Babita Kapoor's birthday today by dedicating her a heart touching Instagram post.

Taking it to her social media handle, Kareena shared a memorable childhood black and white picture of her alongwith mother. In the photo, baby Kareena looks shocked while her mother flashes her billion dollar smile.

Alongwith the photo, Bebo also wrote a moving note. "My MA... My first home... My forever home... Happy Birthday to the most beautiful person i have ever known."

As soon as this post was shared, Kareena's fraternity friends also rushed towards the comment section to shower birthday wishes and blessings on her mother.

Actress Amrita Arora wrote: "Happy birthday Aunty" followed by several red hearts. Maheep Kapoor also commented: "Happy birthday #TheOG."

On the other hand, cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished Babita. She wrote: "Happy bday Aunty."

Kapoor's mother is also a famous veteran actor who is famous for numerous films like: Farz, Raaz, Kismat, Pehchan, Jeet, Anjaana and Kal Aaj Aur Kal.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in film The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. 

