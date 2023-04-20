 
Prince William has ‘an incredibly short-temper’: ‘Never forgives who irks him’

Experts warn Prince William’s temper issues have made him a very difficult man to work with.

Royal commentator and expert Bronte Coy made these revelations.

According to an inside source close to NZ Herald, “He can be difficult. He is a driven person and that can make him impatient.”

“That can make William short-tempered when dealing with Charles.”

“The Boss [Charles] has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten.”

Even royal commentator Robert Jobson weighed in on everything, and admitted that King Charles has often become ‘shocked’ by the tempers both his sons possess.

“He knew that they were both strong-willed, stubborn even; conflict would be very difficult to manage and could have a detrimental impact on the monarchy itself.”

“Sometimes the level of belligerence between his sons, and indeed towards him, has shocked Charles.”

