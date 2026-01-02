King Charles speaks out after New Year celebration turns fatal

King Charles speaks out after Swiss Alps ski resort fire kills around 40 people

King Charles has expressed his sorrow following a devastating fire at a Swiss Alps ski resort that killed dozens of people during New Year’s celebrations.

In an official statement shared via Buckingham Palace in the early hours of January 2, the King shared his and Queen Camilla’s condolences after a blaze tore through a packed bar in Crans-Montana in the early hours of New Year’s Day, according to official statements.

“My wife and I were appalled, and greatly saddened, to learn of the devastating fire last night in Crans-Montana, in Switzerland,” His Majesty said. “It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy.”

The fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. local time at Le Constellation bar, just as crowds were ringing in the New Year. Swiss outlet Blick reported the blaze may have started when fireworks were set off inside during a concert, though authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause. Images circulating on social media appeared to show a ceiling catching fire after a “waiter held up sparkler in champagne bottle.”

Police believe around 40 people lost their lives, with approximately 100 others injured, many critically. Victims have not yet been formally identified due to the severity of their burns, and officials confirmed that some of the dead were foreign nationals. Emergency services deployed 10 helicopters and 40 ambulances to the scene.

King Charles praised those who responded to the disaster, saying, “While offering our admiration for the heroic first responders and the selfless emergency services, we wanted, above all, to convey our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have been so dreadfully affected by this horrific disaster.”