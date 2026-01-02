Meghan Markle signals fresh start with Prince Harry in New Year collage

The 'Suits' alum shares a collage featuring a blend of family moments and her lifestyle brand As Ever

Meghan Markle is looking forward to a total “reset” with Prince Harry and their kids this new year.

Though she didn’t share any New Year’s Eve pictures, the Duchess of Sussex kicked off 2026 with a personal yet glimpse into her life with a collage of images that blended intimate family moments with her As Ever lifestyle brand. The original post was made on As Ever’s official Instagram page on January 1, which Meghan then reposted to her personal account.

The collage, centred around the text “January,” offered a carefully curated mix. Under the original post, Meghan wrote, “January: Reset & Rituals.”

The images offered a carefully curated mix. One photo showed Meghan and Prince Harry laughing as they held hands in an open field. Another captured Meghan carrying a small basket while holding one of the couple’s children — Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

The remaining shots highlighted As Ever products, including one of the brand’s candles, along with Meghan’s distinctive calligraphy featured in a simple good morning note. The carousel included additional photos, including a solo shot of Meghan in her flourishing home garden.

The post followed a recent message Meghan shared with subscribers through her As Ever newsletter, where she outlined her low-key New Year’s Eve plans with Harry. In a note titled “pop the bubbly,” she described an intimate celebration at home that swapped traditional confetti for one of her own products.

“When the clock strikes midnight, we’ll be celebrating right along with you,” Meghan wrote. “Glasses raised, bottles of bubbly popping, and confetti in the air – only in our case, it’s Flower Sprinkles falling instead.”

She went on to wish readers “good company, memorable nights, and plenty of reasons to celebrate,” while also pointing them toward the As Ever Napa Valley wine collection released over the summer.

Meghan signed off with a playful nod to her British ties, closing the message with: “Cheers, dears!”