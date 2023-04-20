 
Royals
Thursday Apr 20 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle sending ‘very clear message’ to King Charles: ‘Stuff your traditions’

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Experts have just accused Meghan Markle of sending a clear message to King Charles, that believes he should “stuff his Coronation.”

Royal commentator Sarah Vine brought these claims and admissions to light.

According to a report by the Daily Mail Ms Vine believes, “Meghan’s absence may be a huge relief to the Palace and most sensible people; but it’s also unmistakably a snub, one which – and forgive me for being so blunt – I believe sends a very clear message: stuff your Coronation, your Royal Family and your tradition. Stuff you, King Charles, and everything you stand for.”

“There’s no way back from this. And maybe that’s what they both want. Meghan has made no secret of the fact that she sees her future and ‘focus’ in America. Well she’s welcome to it – and they to her.”

