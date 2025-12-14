Princess Kate honours cancer victims in 30,000-flower display

Princess Kate brought a touch of royal grace and a lot of heart to the Ever After Garden at The Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, dedicating a rose to those affected by cancer.

The garden, home to 30,000 glowing white roses, raises crucial funds for the hospital that cared for the Princess herself.

During her visit, Kate dedicated a rose bearing the heartfelt message: “In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer.”

She also met the 400 volunteers whose dedication transforms the space each year into a luminous tribute of remembrance, love, and hope.

Since opening in 2019, the Ever After Garden has blossomed into more than just a beautiful display, it has raised an impressive £1.6 million for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, including £400,000 this year alone.

Visitors are encouraged to donate and dedicate a rose until Tuesday, December 16, each bloom serving as a personal testament to cherished memories.

Kate, who revealed her own cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and shared she was in remission in January, has been gradually returning to public life.

She previously described her journey as a “rollercoaster,” noting the profound impact a diagnosis has not only on patients but also on their families.

Princess Kate illuminates Chelsea garden

Sharing her gratitude on Twitter, “Thank you to all those who have contributed to the Ever After Garden.

Every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance, and hope,” the Princess wrote.

A collaboration between designer Anya Hindmarch, writer Camilla Morton, and The Royal Marsden, the garden has become a beacon of compassion, a place where generosity and remembrance flourish side by side.