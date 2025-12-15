Thomas Markle’s emotional reaction to Meghan’s letter: ‘trembling’

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, had his first ever interaction directly with his daughter amid their years-long feud.

The Duchess of Sussex had been estranged from her father for seven years after Thomas had “orchestrated paparazzi photos” ahead of her royal wedding with Prince Harry in 2018. However, cracks appeared in Meghan’s resolve when she learned of his father’s medical emergency.

Finally, on Wednesday, Thomas received a letter, under strict protocol, from his daughter after his pleas. Caroline revealed that the ailing Thomas, who underwent a life-saving procedure which led to leg amputation, had been in the middle of physiotherapy when the president of the hospital came to him.

Thomas was asked to sign a legal document to confirm that he was about to receive the letter and it was “sealed and personally handed to him”. The interaction was taped as proof for Meghan.

Meghan Markle’s private letter to her father

The update had come from a DailyMail reporter, Caroline Graham, who is also a close friend of the 81-year-old. Meghan had said via her spokesperson that it had been “exceedingly difficult” to contact her father with the reporter’s presence.

Of Thomas’s reaction, she revealed that the letter was in a “glaringly white envelope” and he was “physically trembling at the sight of [it]”.

It remained on next to his uneaten lunch for four hours before he finally opened it. He had been “scared it might contain bad news”.

He was “reading and re-reading it several times” but did not share its contents. He also asked Caroline to not share the news that he had received it.