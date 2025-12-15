Meghan Markle gives ‘great comfort' to father as bitter truth emerges

Meghan Markle gives ‘great comfort’ to father amid bitter revelation

Meghan Markle had a good year going for her but all of that came to a screeching halt as she faced the emotional turmoil of her family rift right before the holidays.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been estranged from her Thomas Markle for seven years, interacted with her father via a handwritten letter, following his shocking health emergency in the Philippines.

The severity of Thomas’s health gave rise to speculations that there could be a possible reunion between the father and daughter as their messy public fallout kept them apart. However, royal expert Jennie Bond pointed out that families are “complicated” and reunions are not so easy to take place in certain situations.

Even though Meghan was finally able to communicate with her father by sending him a handwritten letter in the hospital, without its contents being leaked to the press, Bond highlighted that it was a “sad situation” when a daughter cannot simply pick up the phone to her dad.

The expert had been alluding to Meghan’s concerns about having a Daily Mail reporter by her father’s side and the privacy of their correspondence.

“It seems she has now contacted him by letter, and I’m sure that must be a great comfort to him as he lies in his hospital bed,” Bond told The Mirror. “But the Philippines is a long way away from Montecito. And, at the moment, it seems unlikely that Meghan is about to jump on a plane.”

In a latest report by Page Six, it was revealed that the Duchess has “no plans to see her father in Philippines”. She is reportedly travelling to a “luxe” vacation with Prince Harry and their two children.

However, if Meghan does plan on considering a meeting with her father, she will be “wary” since her father and brother always speak to the press after an event. Bond shared that it would need “a lot of trust and reassurance before any meeting”.