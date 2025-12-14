 
King Charles shares message of hope for Bondi Beach attack victims

King Charles issues a message on behalf of himself and Queen Camilla following the tragedy in Australia

Geo News Digital Desk
December 14, 2025

Twelve people have died while 29 were hospitalised following the targeted attack on Hanukkah
King Charles has an important message for Australians as they reel from a horrifying terrorist attack at Bondi Beach.

On Sunday, December 8, the King issued a statement via Buckingham Palace after twelve people were confirmed dead following a terrorist attack targeting a Hanukkah event on the popular Australian beach.

Speaking on behalf of his wife, Queen Camilla, His Majesty wrote, “My wife and I are appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack on Jewish people attending the Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach.”

The statement continued, “Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected so dreadfully, including the police officers who were injured while protecting members of their community. We commend the police, emergency services and members of the public whose heroic actions no doubt prevented even greater horror and tragedy.”

The King added, “In times of hurt, Australians always rally together in unity and resolve. I know that the spirit of community and love that shines so brightly in Australia – and the light at the heart of the Chanukah Festival – will always triumph over the darkness of such evil.”

Twelve people are confirmed dead so far, with 29 others taken to the hospital. Two officers were also shot, according to the BBC

