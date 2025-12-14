King Charles's green act crumbles as royal riches come into focus

King Charles has always cultivated an image as the spiritual, eco-friendly, and artisanal monarch.

David Dimbleby’s BBC documentary What’s the Monarchy For? has peeled back a very different layer of him, one dripping with greed.

In a masterclass of eyebrow raising interrogation, Dimbleby grilled politicians and palace insiders about the royals’ eye-watering wealth.

Former chancellor George Osborne squirmed as he tried to explain arrangements that ensured Charles would be a billionaire before even sitting fully on the throne.

“Is Charles aware and maybe embarrassed by the luxury of his life?” Dimbleby asked, letting that iconic eyebrow do all the talking.

Viewers didn’t hold back. One tweeted, “Yes. How are there fewer royals each year yet Charles still needs £86 million? He’s a greedy, greedy, selfish man.”

Another added, “Of course the royals are greedy. Where has the author been living the last 50 years? Under a rock?”

The sums revealed are jaw-dropping including £72 million a year for family running costs, plus around £50 million from the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster flowing straight to Charles and Prince William.

He described the setup as a financial ratchet that money only ever goes up.

And the origins of some royal wealth? Uncomfortable, to say the least. Historian Sathnam Sanghera pointed out that parts of the fortune trace back to the Royal Africa Company, tied to slavery and brutal exploitation.

Despite the spotlight, royal finances remain shrouded in secrecy, with William refusing to publish his tax returns. It seems the Windsors’ appetite for wealth shows no sign of slowing.