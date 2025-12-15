Prince George set for special role in Kate Middleton’s 2026 event

Kate Middleton and Prince William are gearing up for a big year for their eldest son, Prince George, who will be kicking off the next phase of his royal life.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are fully aware of the destined roles George, Charlotte and Louis would have to play in the monarchy and they have been adequately preparing them for it.

Next year, George will be 13, and it is anticipated that he would start taking on royal engagements like his father William did many years ago. According to royal author Robert Jobson, there is a special event where George could be taking a major role in.

Earlier this month, Princess Kate held her annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. While Kate was the centre of attention of the event, the Waleses children stole the heart of the public with their confident appearance.

The royal author believes this is an indication that the young royals are ready for the next step.

“George, Charlotte and Louis show impressive poise at public appearances, and they have developed a natural ease in front of cameras and crowds,” Jobson observed to Hello! Magazine.

“There’s no doubt that this has a lot to do with the way they have been brought up, and the modern monarchy that their parents are shaping.”

He pointed out a major improvement in the once “shy and timid” George during public appearances and have now looked “increasingly self-assured”.

Jobson suggested that it is a possibility that next year, George could be seen “giving a reading at one of his mother’s carol services”.

While there has been no official confirmation on the claim, George attended some significant royal under the watchful eye of his parents.

Most recently, he was seen filling in for his father, William, at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at Albert Hall. Hence, it is possible that George could surprise the public with a special role next year,