Lady Louise Windsor takes the floor on packed London Bristol train

Lady Louise Windsor proved that blue blood doesn’t demand first class after all, happily parking herself on the floor of a packed Great Western Railway train from London to Bristol.

The 22-year-old St Andrews student was pictured sitting cross-legged on the 10.30am service, calmly sipping PG Tips and tapping away at an essay as commuters bustled around her.

Sources according to The Mail say she appeared completely unfazed by the lack of seating at Paddington and was “very polite” to fellow passengers.

Lady Louise has long favoured practicality over pomp, a trait likely honed by her passion for carriage driving, a demanding equestrian sport she once shared with her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

She is far from the first royal to blend into the everyday rush. Her aunt, Princess Anne, famously hopped on the London Underground in 2020 while heading to London Fashion Week, proving that the royals can do rush hour too.

And while she may have skipped first class, Lady Louise’s personal life is reportedly on track.

The quietly confident royal is said to be dating a fellow St Andrews student and Army officer, Felix da Silva-Clamp.

Their growing closeness has fuelled plenty of speculation, with royal watchers dubbing her the family’s “secret weapon” thanks to her relatability and striking resemblance to her grandmother.