pakistan
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq sworn in as AJK prime minister

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Azad Jammu and Kashmir newly elected Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq speaking at the meeting of the Legislative Assembly on April 20, 2023. — NNI
A day after being elected as the 15th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir by the Legislative Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) forward bloc's member Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Thursday took the oath of his office.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood administered the oath to the newly-elected prime minister at a ceremony in the President’s House.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony, Haq said that the political forces could change the fate of the region if they act in a fair manner. “Change never comes by mere words. Prove with your actions what your vision is,” he added.

The newly elected premier vowed to hold accountable all those who looted the state’s resources. He was of the view that the government, in collaboration with the Pakistan Democratic Movement, will fight the case of their Kashmiri brethren across the globe.

Meanwhile, the assembly session was adjourned for an indefinite period. 

In a surprising move a day earlier, Haq was elected as the premier with the back of opposition parties Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and a majority of his party's dissidents, who had formed a forward block.

The newly-elected PM secured 48 votes in the House of 53 where four legislators were absent, while one seat is vacant due to the disqualification of the former prime minister.

— Additional input from APP

