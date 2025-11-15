Pakistan's envoy seeks 'strategic, economically rooted' upgrade in US ties

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh with US Congressman John Larson in Hartford, Connecticut, US, on November 14, 2025. — X/@AmbRizSaeed

"Pakistan for Profit" pitched as new investment avenue.

Envoy touts IT, agriculture and energy opportunities.

Congressman welcomes deeper economic, people-to-people ties.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh met US Congressman John Larson in Hartford to discuss strengthening the longstanding and consequential bilateral partnership between Islamabad and Washington.

Highlighting the significance of Pak-US relations, Sheikh emphasised that the relationship had consistently proven vital not only for both nations but for the wider free world.

Advertisement

The ambassador highlighted the current unprecedented positive momentum in bilateral ties and called for transforming the goodwill into a strategic, economically entrenched partnership focused on mutually profitable propositions.

He underscored Pakistan’s improving economic indicators, including single-digit inflation, upgraded credit ratings by all three major agencies, and ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) engagement, as evidence of stability and opportunity.

He added that sectors for collaboration included information technology (where Pakistan offered a 70% cost advantage over the US and remained competitive with regional peers), enhanced US agricultural exports (cotton, soybeans), energy, and investment through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Congressman Larson welcomed the Ambassador’s outreach and expressed strong support for deeper economic and people-to-people ties, noting the vital role of the more than a million-strong Pakistani-American community, among the higher-income diaspora groups in the United States, as natural bridges for trade, investment, and political engagement.

Both sides agreed that Pakistani-Americans should lead the effort to realise “Pakistan for Profit” opportunities advantageous to both nations and pledged to work together to build an enduring, mutually rewarding partnership for current and future generations.