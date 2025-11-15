Jordan's King Abdullah II arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif receive Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein upon his arrival in Islamabad, November 15, 2025. — PID

Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for a two-day official visit from November 15–16.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed King Abdullah II upon his arrival at the PAF Base Nur Khan in Rawalpindi.



First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and other officials were also present to welcome the Jordan's king.

President Zardari expressed hope that King Abdullah II's visit would "give bilateral relations a new strategic dimension".

The ties between the two countries are based on historical brotherhood, mutual trust, and shared values, he added.

Shortly after his arrival, King Abdullah II proceeded to the Prime Minister House, where he was presented with a Guard of Honour.

During his visit, King Abdullah II will hold a bilateral meeting with PM Shehbaz, followed by a meeting at the delegation level, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The FO confirmed the Jordanian leader’s visit on Friday, with a special investiture ceremony scheduled at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (President House) to confer the highest civilian award upon King Abdullah II.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.