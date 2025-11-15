PTI's Barrister Saif backs Bushra Bibi as report reveals her influence during PTI govt

A collage of Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, former first lady Bushra Bibi, and federal minister for Information Ataullah Tarar. — APP/AFP

Barrister Saif calls report on Bushra "fabricated, politically motivated”.

PML-N leaders criticise Bushra Bibi for influencing party, govt decisions.

Economist report revisits Bushra Bibi role during Imran Khan tenure.

Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has rejected a recent international media report about Bushra Bibi, calling it "fabricated and baseless" as the party and its political opponents sharply differed over the ex-first lady’s role during former prime minister Imran Khan’s tenure in office.

Speaking in Peshawar on Saturday, Barrister Saif said Bushra Bibi is facing a "deliberate and organised campaign" aimed at damaging her reputation, insisting that every attempt to malign her "will fail".

He added that despite "unlawful imprisonment", she continued to show "remarkable resilience", saying her "high morale" reflected the sacrifices she had made.

The PTI leader alleged that "false accusations" against her were politically motivated and intended to secure an advantage against the former ruling party.

His remarks followed widespread debate triggered by a report published in The Economist, revisiting the political influence attributed to Bushra Bibi, her relationship with Imran Khan, and the controversies that shaped the former premier’s time in power.

The publication recounted how the two developed a close connection through spiritual consultations, the circumstances of Bushra Bibi’s divorce and subsequent marriage to Khan, and longstanding accusations — denied by the PTI — about her involvement in political decision-making, spiritual practices, and influence over government appointments.

Reacting to the report, PML-N leaders Attaullah Tarar and Talal Chaudhry issued strong criticisms of the PTI founder and his wife.

Federal Minister for Information Tarar said that the incarcerated former prime minister had long "cloaked his decisions in spirituality", alleging that "all major economic and political decisions were taken by his wife". He said that accusations repeatedly levelled by Khan against his opponents, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, were now being discredited internationally.

Tarar further said that the PTI had a history of making "false allegations", recalling the accusations made during the 2017 protests.

He further said that Bushra Bibi influenced government decisions, maintaining that the PTI founder acted on her instructions.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Interior Chaudhry also accused the former first lady of playing an active political role and "controlling" key decisions during Khan’s tenure. He said that appointments, including those of provincial and senior officials, were influenced through "magical practices", repeating the claims previously circulated in the media.

Chaudhry referred to what he termed the "Gogi–Pinky nexus", in a reference to Bushra Bibi and her close friend Farah Shahzadi (better known as Farah Gogi), claiming it was tied to personal gains, including financial irregularities linked to the former prime minister’s family residence and the £190 million settlement case.

He went on to say that Bushra Bibi was involved in "controlling decisions in exchange for favours", calling it a story of widespread corruption.

The Economist report at the centre of the controversy detailed accounts from family members, former household staff, and political associates of both Khan and Bushra Bibi. It recounted claims by her former husband about concerns over her closeness to Khan, the couple's eventual marriage in 2018, and allegations — denied by PTI — that she engaged in black magic and exercised significant influence over political and personal decisions. The report also referenced claims that intelligence officials channelled information to Khan through her pirs (spiritual advisers), as well as accounts from former cabinet members who said she played an unusually prominent role in government discussions.

With both Khan and Bushra Bibi in prison on corruption charges, speculation continues within the PTI ranks about her potential influence on the former's decisions regarding possible political compromise.

The Economist report noted that opinions within the party vary, with some senior figures urging Khan to stand firm while others believe Bushra Bibi may encourage a negotiated path forward.