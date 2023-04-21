King Charles’s ‘embarrassment’ unwanted int the Royal Family

Experts feel King Charles’ rumored embarrassment over the ‘bling’ a Coronation needs is ‘truly unwanted’.



British columnist Jan Moir brought these revelations and admissions to light.

She started the chat off by saying, “I want a Coronation with bells on, the kind of razzle-dazzle show that only Britain can produce. I want it loud and proud; marching bands and golden trumpeters, jewels as big as clenched fists alongside miles of bunting and national exuberance.”

“Most of all, I want a King who is happy to ride to Westminster Abbey in a golden pumpkin coach, thrilled to stagger around under a crown the size of a bucket, a priceless symbol weighed down by rubies and diamonds and a thousand years of ritual and tradition.”

“What I don’t want is a hand-wringing monarch who seems to be a bit embarrassed about the whole bliddy thing.”