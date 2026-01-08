King Charles grows memories into masterpieces at Sandringham

King Charles is making the most of life beyond the bustle of London, but his winter retreat at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk isn’t just about quiet walks and snow‑covered lawns but it’s also shows his passion for horticulture and long‑term vision for the property.

On 7 January, the official Sandringham Instagram account delighted followers with stunning images of the estate’s gardens blanketed in snow that gives a fresh face to the 60‑acre landscape the King has been meticulously reviving. (

The snowy scenes highlight the estate’s Topiary Garden, the newest addition unveiled in 2023 as a place of reflection and biodiversity, designed to withstand evolving weather patterns and offer peace to visitors once the gardens reopen to the public each spring.

Since taking on management of the Sandringham estate in 2017, Charles has led a remarkable restoration of both its gardens and wider parkland, bringing back to life landscapes that had been neglected for decades.

In doing so, he’s blended tradition with sustainable design, adding features like the Topiary Garden, Lower Maze Garden, and Sundial Garden that reflect his lifelong enthusiasm for plants, symmetry and environmental stewardship.

The inspiration runs deep, many aspects of Sandringham’s ornamental layout stem from Charles’s own childhood memories, including yew topiary reminiscent of those planted by Queen Alexandra in the early 20th century.

Historically, the estate’s gardens have roots stretching back to the 1860s and earlier, evolving through generations of monarchs and designers.

But it’s Charles’s recent stewardship that has brought a renewed sense of purpose and symbolic design to the space.

From March through October, the doors and paths will open again, inviting the public to explore an estate that reflects not just royal heritage but one monarch’s enduring love of the natural world.