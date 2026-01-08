King Charles gives Dr Nathan Ross a knightly nod with royal 'orders'

King Charles personally honored Dr Nathan Ross this week as the long-serving Assistant Private Secretary stepped down.

On 5 January, the King presented him with the prestigious Royal Victorian Order in recognition of his dedicated service to the monarch and the royal household.

Ross’s tenure, which ran from June 2023 to December 2025, coincided with a particularly intense period in the King’s life, the early years of his reign following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Those close to Charles recall how the early months of kingship were emotionally taxing.

As documented in accounts from friends, the monarch faced moments of disillusionment and exhaustion, struggling with sleepless nights and the immense pressures of stepping into a role shaped by decades of precedent.

Sources describe him as “shattered” at times, relying on brief rest periods and even mild sleeping aids to cope with the demands of the transition.

Through this challenging period, Dr Ross served at the heart of the Royal Household, providing steady support during a time of profound personal and public transition.

Before joining the palace, he had a distinguished diplomatic career, most recently serving as Deputy High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, experience that proved invaluable in navigating both domestic and international royal duties.