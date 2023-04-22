 
Prince Harry was told war in Afghanistan was 'much safer' than Iraq

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the time his army superior deemed it safe for him to serve in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex reveals he threatened to quit after 2007, when he was stopped from being deployed in Iraq due to security reasons.

“Colonel, I need to find a way of getting back onto operations, or else I’m going to have to quit the Army,” Harry told his superior, as reveals in memoir ‘Spare.’

He adds: “I saw from him that day was genuine humanity. The guy got it. As a soldier, he felt for me. He shuddered at the thought of being kept from a scrap. He really did want to help. Harry, there might be a way… Iraq was permanently off the table, he said. Alas. No two ways about that, I’m afraid. But maybe, he added, Afghanistan was an option.”

Harry continues: “ I squinted. Afghanistan? He muttered something about it being “the safer option.” Riiight…safer… What on earth was he banging on about? Afghanistan was worlds more dangerous than Iraq.”

“But who was I to argue? If Colonel Ed thought Afghanistan safer, and if he was willing to send me there, great,” he notes.

The Duke then trained for the war at Sandringham.

