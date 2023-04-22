 
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' now streaming on THIS OTT platform

Akshay and Emraan starrer Selfiee released in theatres on February 24
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's action-comedy film Selfiee, that released in theatres in February, is now streaming on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Akshay shared his feelings on the digital release of his film. He added: “In a country like India where the stars are made based on the adulation and love they receive from fans, Selfiee is a film that captures the journey of a fan and star in a different perspective. The music, the emotions, the chemistry and the whole story of the film is intriguing. I am happy for the film that it is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and will reach a wide audience across the globe."

On the other hand, Emraan also expressed his excitement for the OTT release of Selfiee. He stated: "I believe the movie is a tribute to all the fans and I would like to dedicate it to them. The film is a journey of a fan just wanting a selfie with his favourite superstar and how that one selfie turns into a rollercoaster ride. I am excited for people to watch it again on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Meanwhile, news18 also shared its review over Kumar and Hashmi's comedy drama. According to the news portal: “Selfiee is enjoyable in parts. Some dialogues will make you chuckle. Akshay gets a lot of screen space to flaunt his superstar swag, while Emraan Hashmi tries his best to look and sound believable as an RTO inspector in Bhopal. Unfortunately, the setting is too sanitised for him to look real. Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Adah Sharma have small parts to play."

Film Selfiee is a hindi remake of a Malayalam film titled Driving License that released in 2019. The Hindi version also features Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles, reports News18. 

