King Charles has pictures of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in his London residence

King Charles isn’t much bothered about the drama that is surrounding his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, as the Coronation ceremony inches closer.

British television host and author Gyles Brandreth told Page Six exclusively in a new interview that the monarch is not ‘obsessed’ with the matter as the press may be.

“I don’t think they [Charles and Queen Camilla] are obsessing about it the way that we are,” he said. “They are just getting on with it,” he added, noting that the royal family has been busy preparing for the monarch’s coronation next month.

Brandreth points to Charles’ “very good” first speech as king last September as evidence that he is letting his son and daughter-in-law live their own lives in California.

“He settled [it],” the BBC Radio personality told the outlet. “He announced that William was going to be the Prince of Wales. He sort of made the situation clear and wished Harry and Meghan love and well as they build their life overseas. So, you know, in this country, I think we’ve accepted. Well, that’s what they’re doing. …. We’re just getting on with it.”

Brandreth, 75, has met Charles and Camila many times over the years. “I’m lucky enough to go to Clarence House for events to do with charities and things,” he explained. “I’m a trustee of something called The Queen’s Reading Room, which is a real passion project of the new queen.”

He revealed that “when you go through” Charles and Camilla’s London residence, “there are pictures of Harry and Meghan” on “the piano [and] on the mantelpiece.”

Buckingham Palace announced last week that the Duke of Sussex will attend his father’s coronation on May 6th, 2023, while Markle will stay in their California home with the kids.