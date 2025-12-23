King Charles gets his hands dirty in the name of nature

King Charles has admitted that his favourite pastime can sometimes come at a cost after joking that he has a habit of nicking his fingers while tending to his beloved plants.

Speaking during a festive edition of BBC Radio 4’s This Natural Life, the 77-year-old shared his long-standing attachment to gardening while touring the grounds of Dumfries House in Scotland.

Armed with his much loved secateurs, Charles quipped that he spends much of his time with the sharp tool in hand sometimes with unintended consequences.

As presenter Martha Kearney gently cautioned him about the dangers of such equipment, the King laughed off the risks, making it clear that a few battle scars won’t stop him from getting stuck in.

Gardening after all is more than a hobby for Charles, he reflected on growing up surrounded by royal relatives who shared the same love for cultivation, recalling how green-fingered traditions have been passed down through generations.

The monarch also made it clear that he believes our surroundings shape us just as much as our diets do.

“We are what we are surrounded by, and we are what we eat,” he remarked, using the garden setting to underline his belief that environmental awareness should start early.

When asked how he would persuade younger generations to care about the environment, the King suggested the answer lies in getting their hands dirty.

Encouraging children to grow their own vegetables, he explained, could help build a genuine connection to food and nature far more powerful than lectures alone.