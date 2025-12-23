Sarah Ferguson on hunt for a new man, says no to Andrew's plea?

Sarh Ferguson on hunt for a new man, says no to Andrew's plea?

Having been embroiled in the biggest scandal, Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband seem to be in a fix about their future.

The former Duchess has allegedly planned to find someone who can secure her financial future.

However, Andrew reportedly still insists she remain with him in the future, but she wants to begin a new journey without her former husband as she sees no future with the disgraced royal and the Firm.

Currently, her beloved daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are the only source of comfort for her even amid the toughest crisis of her life.

After being stripped of her Duchess of York title at the same time as Andrew’s own public dressing down in October, it was claimed and reported that Fergie, 66, would be making her own arrangements and is now said to be moving into the granny annexe of her daughter Princess Beatrice’s £3.5 million Cotswolds estate. However, latest reports suggest she has a big plan for 2026.

Ferguson, known for her six-monthly trips to a high-end wellness retreat Mayrlife in the Swiss mountains, is allegedly already on a mission to find herself a new ‘sugar daddy’ who could provide the life of luxury that she’s said to be unwilling to surrender.

"She’s always had a certain charm that attracts powerful and wealthy men and in her view she’s not lost that. She’s looking to meet someone new, and preferably wealthy," a source close to the former Duchess told Closer.

The insider added: "Andrew is still trying to win her back but she’s got no interest in him."

They went on: "She says she wants to meet someone new, but first she wants to feel like her old self again and undoubtedly this makeover will help boost her confidence."

They also believ that Fergie, 66, won't be hasitant to alter her looks in the next year to achieve what she desires or wants. She will even change herself and hide behind a mask to end her era as the Duchess.