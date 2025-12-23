Prince William spoils Meghan Markle's secret plot: 'deadly serious'

King Charles' emotional pleas have not melted Prince William's heart over the matter of accepting the Sussexes back to the royal fold.

The future monarch believes that the royal family should not forget the damage done by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As the festive season approaches, the king tried to convince his eldest son to take the first steps towards reconciliation, as per Heat World.

But, William thinks "extending even a small olive branch to Meghan would be reckless."

The Prince of Wales' resentment and anger have been making Charles "increasingly worn down," but William is "protecting" the monarchy from further embarrassment.

An insider shared that he is "deadly serious about this too and has even gone so far as to say it will be ‘over his dead body’ that Meghan is welcomed back into the fold."

On the other hand, Princess Kate has reportedly been trying to calm down her partner in order to please King Charles.

"Poor Kate is the buffer in all of this; she’s quietly trying to de-escalate, but it’s like a tinderbox between William and his father whenever this comes up," the source claimed.

It has been said that if William won't change his mind, it will spoil Meghan's master plan to keep profiting from royal ties.

The former Suits actress will not be able to expand her business in the UK amid the growing rift with William.