Prince William, Kate release heartfelt message after King's notable triumph

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a delightful message after King Charles achieved a commendable victory despite undergoing cancer treatment.

On December 22, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales provided fans with a rare artistic glimpse into Catherine's Christmas Carol Service.

The note alongside sketches reads, "An artist’s view of this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service!"

William and Kate's team expressed gratitude towards the artist, "@caroline_tomlinson_ for capturing the evening so beautifully."

Kensington Palace issued a new update after it was revealed that Princess Anne is no longer the hardest working royal, as this position for this year taken by his brother, the King.

As per royal expert Patricia Treble, the monarch "set the pace when it comes to royal duty for the House of Windsor" despite health woes.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "There’s a common belief that Anne is the hardest-working royal. I beg to differ."

King Charles performed 532 engagements, Anne 478 and Edward 313 till December 18.