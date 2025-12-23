Prince Albert and Charlene sleigh holidays beating King Charles to festive finish line

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco got a festive head start on the holiday season on Monday evening, stepping out for a family outing that even beat the UK royals to the Christmas spotlight.

Joining them were Albert’s younger sister, Princess Stephanie, and Stephanie’s daughter, Camille Gottlieb though the couple’s 11-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, were noticeably absent.

The group attended the annual Monaco Under the Stars performance at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille, a dazzling show blending contemporary dance with hip-hop, directed by acclaimed French theatre director and professional dancer Hassan El Hajjami.

Before taking their seats, the royals mingled with the performers, with Albert reportedly smitten by a cuddly teddy bear on display, ruffling its ear as if it were part of the royal entourage.

Meanwhile, Charlene and Stephanie admired the intricate costumes, clearly impressed by the artistry on show.

The event also highlighted the charitable side of the Monaco royals, with proceeds going to the Princess Charlène of Monaco Foundation and the SPA of Monaco.

Princess Stephanie, a former model, swimwear designer, and singer with two studio albums under her belt, joined her family in supporting the festive cause, showing that the Monégasque royals know how to mix glamour.