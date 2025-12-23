Fergie plans total transformation to reinvent herself in 2026?

Sarah Ferguson plans surgery to end her era as Duchess or open doors to new man?

Sarh Ferguson won't give up her plan to live a luxurious life even after losing her royal title.

Fergie and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are set to leave their 30-room mansion. However, some still believe that the former couple would move to Sandringham together.

It's sure that Fergie, who's now paving out her own path for the future, will welcome 2026 as the end of her era as a Duchess.

According to a new report, the former duchess has no plans to quit her dream life as she's hopeful to bounce back in the next year. She will reinvent herself.

Fergie even knows she needs something a little more drastic to turn the past year around. She allegdly plans to undergo a string of surgery treatments to begin 2026 looking as glamorous and spruced-up as possible.

An insider told Closer, "Sarah’s essentially been exiled from London society, so now she’s saying she can use the time out to quietly get a head to toe make-over from the plastic surgeon."

Explaining the reason why she would go for surgery, the sources went on: "Her self-esteem has taken such a huge hit, she hates what she sees in the mirror and has decided now is the time to sort it out.

"She’s convinced that if she disappears for six months and comes back looking like a million-bucks, people will be more apt to forgive and forget when it comes to this mess with Epstein."

In 2019, Sarah underwent a ‘thread lift’ cosmetic procedure on her face back in 2014 and has admitted to regularly undergoing laser treatments to keep wrinkles at bay.

The source believes, "She wants a full face and neck lift and she’s even talking about getting some liposuction and a breast lift."

She is said to be quite excited to get everything streamlined. The source went on to claim: "There’s no reason she can’t throw herself back into the dating game and land a rich man to make the rest of her days a whole lot easier."

They claimed to the outlet: "She’s always had a certain charm that attracts powerful and wealthy men and in her view she’s not lost that."

Sarah is insistent that her 2026 ‘glow-up’ is nothing to do with her desire to snare a new husband. "She keeps saying it's not about landing a man, but everyone knows she’s looking to meet someone new, and preferably wealthy," according to the source.

Undoubtedly, Beatrice and Eugenie's mother will do everything she possibly can to steady herself after the most horrific year of her life.

She’s been forced out of her home, cut off by nearly everyone she knows and all her chances of earning money have gone up in flames. She is truly rock bottom and clinging to anything that gives her even a tiny sense of control.

"She’s decided a total transformation is something concrete she can actually focus on and fix," claimed the source.