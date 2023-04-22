 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Saturday Apr 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans from Mannat, wishes them 'Eid Mubarak': WATCH

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan became a blockbuster at the box office
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' became a blockbuster at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan, who is a pure charmer when it comes to greeting fans, yet again shows up on his Mannat balcony to wave and wish a Happy Eid to his die hard fans surrounding his home.

As usual, a sea of fans was gathered around his Mannat residence today in Mumbai waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor. SRK fulfilled their wish by appearing on his balcony.

The actor waved and sent flying kisses to them and also wished thema a Happy Ied. He was dressed up in casual clothes but still looked dapper as always.

Pathaan actor wore a white t-shirt with black cargo pants. He wore a pair of white shoes and completed his look with cool shades.

As soon as Khan appeared at the balcony, fans could not control their excitement and started shouting and screaming his name out loud to show their affection for the superstar.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently starred in film Pathaan that turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. He is currenlty busy shooting for Jawan. Moreover, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the kitty, reports Pinkvilla.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra reveals she did not 'audition' for spy series 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra reveals she did not 'audition' for spy series 'Citadel'
Anupam Kher grooves with Satish Kaushik's daughter in her 'first reel'

Anupam Kher grooves with Satish Kaushik's daughter in her 'first reel'
Kriti Sanon ditches business class and travels in economy: Watch Video

Kriti Sanon ditches business class and travels in economy: Watch Video
Amitabh Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor: Celebrities extend 'Eid' greetings to fans

Amitabh Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor: Celebrities extend 'Eid' greetings to fans
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui's case: Court orders to clear issues

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya Siddiqui's case: Court orders to clear issues
Shah Rukh Khan was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice for 'Munna Bhai MBBS'?

Shah Rukh Khan was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice for 'Munna Bhai MBBS'?
Shehnaaz Gill reacts on being sidelined by 'Punjabi industry'

Shehnaaz Gill reacts on being sidelined by 'Punjabi industry'
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' now streaming on THIS OTT platform

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' now streaming on THIS OTT platform
Salman Khan sends 'eid greetings' to fans together with Aamir Khan

Salman Khan sends 'eid greetings' to fans together with Aamir Khan
After Messy Feud, Aaliya Siddiqui Thanks Ex-Husband Nawazuddin for Appearing in Her Directorial Debut

After Messy Feud, Aaliya Siddiqui Thanks Ex-Husband Nawazuddin for Appearing in Her Directorial Debut
Twinkle Khanna opens up about traumatic hair-related incident, recalls crying over partially shaved head

Twinkle Khanna opens up about traumatic hair-related incident, recalls crying over partially shaved head
Jaya Bachchan offers condolences to Aditya Chopra after the demise of Pamela Chopra.

Jaya Bachchan offers condolences to Aditya Chopra after the demise of Pamela Chopra.