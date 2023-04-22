‘Criminal negligence’: Tweeps reacts to Noor Jehan’s death

The body of an African elephant Noor Jahan, 17, who was unwell and died, lies in front of water jet fans, at a zoo in Karachi, Pakistan April 22, 2023. — Reuters

The death of ailing African elephant Noor Jehan, 17, at the Karachi Zoo has taken the internet by storm, with heartbroken netizens blaming “criminal negligence” by the zoo’s administration for the tragic and “untimely” death of the animal.

Noor Jehan — who was undergoing treatment after collapsing into a pond inside her enclosure at the zoo a week ago — breathed her last today.

"The elephant was sick with a fever since yesterday. All-out efforts were made to save her," Karachi Administrator Saif Ur Rehman said in a statement about the animal who was suffering from several health issues for the last several days.

Talking to journalists, Karachi Zoo Director Kanwar Ayub said the elephant — whose health was deteriorating since November last year — passed away at 11:15am today morning.

The zoo's director added that the team from Four Paws were en route to Pakistan, and they would perform a post-mortem examination on the 17-year-old's body.

"After the post-mortem examination, we will decide about her burial," he added.

The pitiful plight of Noor Jehan was shared by animal rights activists on social media in Pakistan and abroad, prompting calls for the zoo to be shut down.

Reacting to her death, Sohaib —a social media user — wrote: “Every living being must die one day but it is unfortunate that criminal negligence and lack of facilities took her life.”

Four Paws, in a series of tweets, said: "Noor Jehan's tragic story is a reminder of the suffering that captive wild animals endure in Pakistan and around the world. We hope that the authorities in Pakistan will take this as an example and do better for captive wild animals in the future."

Taking to her Instagram account, Pakistan model-turned-actor Anoushey Ashraf stressed the need for saving hundreds of other animals present at the zoo.

Here are some other Twitter reactions on the tragic death of the caved animal.





