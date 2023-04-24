 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thought they were ‘rich for life’ after selling ‘Good Will Hunting’ script

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 24, 2023

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thought they were ‘rich for life’ after selling ‘Good Will Hunting’ script
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thought they were ‘rich for life’ after selling ‘Good Will Hunting’ script

Ben Affleck spilt details of what he and Matt Damon did with the money they got after selling the screenplay for Good Will Hunting.

The Gone Girl star revealed that he and the Jason Bourne star thought they were “rich for life” after they sold the script for 1997 psychological drama for $600,000.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor recalled getting the big break following their initial struggle as actors.

"My needs are over. I will never have to work again. I'm rich forever." Affleck recounted thinking at the time before revealing how the two best friends split the money.

"We sold it for $600,000, we split that, $300,000 each, and then the agents got $30,000 so we had $270,000 and we paid about $160,000 in taxes so we had $110,000, each bought $55,000 Jeep Cherokees and then had $55,000 left," he said.

"Naturally we decided to rent a $5,000-a-month party house on Glencoe Way by the Hollywood Bowl and we were broke in six months,” the Argo star added.

However, the actors went on to land more gigs and became two of the very well-known celebrities in Hollywood, also winning Academy Awards for best original screenplay with Damon securing the Oscar for Best Actor as well for the film.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Trainor apologies after teachers remarks

Meghan Trainor apologies after teachers remarks
Keke Palmer: My son might become an actor

Keke Palmer: My son might become an actor
Keanu Reeves's insult will be removed from memoir: Matthew Perry

Keanu Reeves's insult will be removed from memoir: Matthew Perry
Ben Affleck feels ‘left down’ after Jennifer Lopez launches alcohol brand video

Ben Affleck feels ‘left down’ after Jennifer Lopez launches alcohol brand
'Ghosted worst film of 2023'

'Ghosted worst film of 2023'
Rita Ora: 'Taika Waititi changed my life forever'

Rita Ora: 'Taika Waititi changed my life forever'
'Queen Cleopatra' director defends Netflix documentary

'Queen Cleopatra' director defends Netflix documentary
Amy Robach, TJ Holmes continue to flaunt their love

Amy Robach, TJ Holmes continue to flaunt their love
Taylor Swift‘s inner circle not ‘surprised’ by Joe Alwyn split video

Taylor Swift‘s inner circle not ‘surprised’ by Joe Alwyn split
'Ghosted' director remembers on-set prank

'Ghosted' director remembers on-set prank
Kourtney Kardashian slams Shanna Moakler after she called her marriage to Travis Barker ‘weird’

Kourtney Kardashian slams Shanna Moakler after she called her marriage to Travis Barker ‘weird’
Matthew Rhys recalls costly 'James Bond' joke

Matthew Rhys recalls costly 'James Bond' joke