PTI leader Pervez Khattak's wife passes away

An undated photograph of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Pervez Khattak. — INP/file

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister Pervez Khattak’s wife passed away in Nowshera on Monday after being ill for some time, according to family sources.

Family sources also confirmed that the namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) of the deceased will be held tomorrow in Lahore, where she will be buried.

The sources said that the body of the deceased has been shifted to Lahore.

Responding to the news, several officials and politicians have shared condolences.

President Arif Alvi offered his sympathies to the family and prayed that God grant them patience.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf was among those who offered condolences.

“Speaker National Assembly expressed grief over the death of the wife of former Member National Assembly Pervez Khattak,” the NA's official account tweeted.

He also prayed for forgiveness for the late wife of the PTI leader and offered his condolences to relatives of the deceased.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan wrote: “We pray to Allah Almighty to grant the wife of Pervez Khattak a place in Jannat al-Firdous, Ameen. May Allah give patience to his children, family members and loved ones, Ameen.”

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan too took to Twitter to share his sadness at the news.

“Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid expressed his condolences on the death of the wife of PTI-KPK president and former federal minister Pervez Khattak, praying for the deceased.

[He] prayed that Allah exalts the deceased and grants patience to the bereaved family. Ameen.”

Notable journalist Hamid Mir too reacted to the news with condolences and wishes for the family to be granted patience. He said: “May Allah raise the status of the wife of Parvez Khattak, Ameen.”

