time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Britney Spears dishes on creating boundaries in life so no one can pull others down

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Britney Spears talked about balancing life while creating boundaries so that bullies or haters do not get the opportunity to ruin your life.

Taking to Instagram, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker shared a message with her 41.9 million followers about how important it is for everybody to listen to the way they speak to others.

"In a world where women are so incredibly sensitive it’s extremely important to pace ourselves with balance," she penned as per OK Magazine, "otherwise our emotions can take over and we listen to our emotional side."

She added, "Balance and BOUNDARIES is such a wonderful word for being clean clean and healthy healthy. In a world where the percent of bullying is at its highest it is important to listen to the way we all speak to each other."

"I was always told happy girls are always the prettiest," she noted before suggesting, "now if you are happy that’s extremely uncool."

"See, I’ve been blessed … I’ve NEVER HAD A PROBLEM WITH PEOPLE HURTING MY FEELINGS or DEMORALIZING ME OR GOING LOWER THAN LOW," she sarcastically wrote.

"People thankfully have always been up to my expectations … REMEMBER BOUNDARIES!!!" the singer took another dig at people surrounding her as she concluded her post.

Spears, who has been vocal about her issues with her family especially her father Jamie Spears, recently had an incident where her fans crossed their boundaries and sent police to her house for a wellness check.

The singer was quite disturbed after the event and urged her followers to respect her privacy.

