time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
SDSports Desk

WATCH: Naseem Shah introduces Kiwi players to Eid traditions of Pakistan

By
SDSports Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah shared the joy of Eid ul Fitr with New Zealand cricketers by explaining how Muslims celebrate this holiday with their loved ones. 

Naseem also introduced Sheer Khurma, which is one of the most delightful  features of Eid, to the Kiwi players. 

"A sweet way to celebrate Eid with our guests. Speedster Naseem Shah shares the joy of Eid and introduces the New Zealand cricketers to sheer khurma," wrote Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter. 

The speedster explains about what Muslims eat, what they wear and how they greet each other on Eid. Naseem proceeds to talk about the Sheer Khurma saying that it is very special for us. 

"First of all, in the morning we change our dress for the prayers. After the prayers, we make this dish for Eid," he said. 

The pacer then explained how everyone meets after the prayers by giving them a hug demonstration. He also tells them about eidi. 

Later, the Kiwi players taste the Sheer Khurma and talk about culture. 

