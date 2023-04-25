 
Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Hailey Bieber on surviving mini-stroke, ‘I am feeling strong, healthy’

Hailey Bieber looked back on a difficult time after her heart surgery following her mini-stroke. The model shared that she was optimistic about the future since the procedure.

The model, 26, took to her Instagram Story on Monday - following one year of her surgery and shared a photo from the hospital bed at UCLA.

Hailey shared that she is now feeling healthy a year later. “This time last year I had a procedure done to close a hole I had in my heart known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) following having a transient stroke," she penned across the image.

Hailey Bieber on surviving mini-stroke, ‘I am feeling strong, healthy’

"So grateful to have found this and have it closed, and so grateful for my amazing doctors," said the Rhode Beauty founder, adding, "A year later I'm feeling strong and healthy."

Hailey’s latest post came after she opened up about her mental health struggles as her rumoured feud with Selena Gomez made headlines.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey wrote.

“But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least," she continued.

Hailey also added that she wanted to share her story to let other people know that they are not alone.

