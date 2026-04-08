Travis Kelce reacts to NASA quoting Taylor Swift: 'Biggest Swiftie'

Travis Kelce addresses age old social media posts with Taylor Swift reference

Travis Kelce is the "biggest Swiftie" certified by Taylor Swift fans after he couldn't stop gushing over a reference to her song.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end responded to NASA bringing back his old tweet to the surface, which read, "The moon looks crazy tonight… Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary[sic]."

The space association retweeted the post on X, and wrote, "It's been a long time coming…," quoting Swift's Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince.

Swift's husband-to-be brought up the tweet during the latest episode of his podcast with Jason Kelce, New Heights, on Wednesday, April 8.

As the Philadelphia Eagles retired centre read out the tweet, the star athlete said, "Yep. I still do it often."

He then sang along to "It's been a long time coming," adding, "I hear you NASA, I see what you're doing, and I like what you're doing."

Swifties flocked to the leave comments over the sweet reference to the Eras Tour performer, and wrote, "This swiftie of course he likes the tayreference," and "the BIGGEST swiftie."

Another chimed in, "couldn’t help himself but sing 'it’s been a long time coming.'"