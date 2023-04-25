Sachin Tendulkar gets stand in his name at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulates the women's Under-19 cricket team, who just won the Twenty20 cricket World Cup in South Africa, before the start of the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on February 1, 2023. — AFP

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium honoured Indian star cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday by naming a stand after him on his 50th birthday, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The ceremony by the stadium was held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the former Indian cricket team captain and announced that they named West Stand, "Sachin Tendulkar Stand".

Former top-order-batter scored 143 runs against Australia at the stadium in April 1998 in a One Day International (ODI) — also regarded as Desert Storm because the play was halted for 25 minutes due to a sand storm.

His remarkable performance took India to the three-matches final against Australia in which India triumphed by six wickets. The 50-year-old batter then scored on his 25th birthday.

Khalaf Bukhatir, the chief executive of Sharjah Cricket, said: "I can't forget his birthday celebrations. It mesmerised the whole audience and I feel lucky to have been there."

"That day is not just special to Sachin but special to everyone who witnessed it," Bukhtair said.

Another tribute was also paid to former right-hand-batter by the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, unveiling a set of gates named after him and West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

Sachin Tendulkar took retirement from professional cricket in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a glittering 24-year career.